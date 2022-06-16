The House January 6 committee finally wants to hear from Mrs. Justice Clarence Thomas herself. That’s right: Ginni Thomas will be invited to testify before Congress about her role in the insurrection.

Thomas, despite her continued side-character status in the insurrection investigation, was not expected to be called this month. “At this point, the information we have come upon … it’s time for us to invite her to come and talk,” committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters on Thursday.

The invitation is expected in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Thomas had exchanged emails with John Eastman, an attorney who pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election and therefore keep Donald Trump in the Oval Office. In a total coincidence, Eastman is also a former Supreme Court clerk for Clarence Thomas. The contents of the emails have not been divulged, but we do know Ginni loves to post about her political opinions on a former clerk email list.

It’s wild that it’s taken this long to circle around Thomas, as she’s been involved in antics to overturn an American presidential election since at least November 2020. Literally days after Joe Biden was projected to win Arizona and therefore the presidency, Thomas used a political form letter to email 27 Arizona lawmakers, begging them to “stand strong” and not choose legitimate, pro-democracy electors.

About a week after that, Thomas sent more than two dozen text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asking him to overturn the election and also said the Biden family “will be living in barges off GITMO,” as a completely normal, well-adjusted member of society would text.

In December, the day before the electoral college cast its votes, she emailed 22 House members and a senator, according to The Washington Post.

Thompson wouldn’t clarify if a subpoena would be issued if Thomas refuses to voluntarily answer the committee’s questions, but I, for one, cannot wait for Thomas to drag out her involvement. It will only add fuel to the fire that her husband should resign or be impeached .