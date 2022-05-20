Ginni Thomas, the absolutely batshit wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked two Arizona state lawmakers to ignore that President Joe Biden won the popular vote in their state and choose “a clean slate of Electors” who would vote for Donald Trump as the victor of the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post. Any state doing so would’ ve set off legal challenges that would surely have ended up in front of the Supreme Court.



Justice Thomas, we’ll remind you, recently said he was Very Concerned about the reaction to the leaked draft opinion showing the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thomas said that society is “becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like.” Adding that the Supreme Court “can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.”

Uh... has he said as much to his own “release the Kraken” wife?

Ginni first emailed Arizona lawmakers on November 9, two days after media outlets projected that Biden had won Arizona and thereby, the country. She reportedly used a form submission tool to contact Arizona state Rep. Shawnna Bolick and speaker of the Arizona House, Russell Bowers, writing that they must “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” She said the power to choose electors was “yours and yours alone,” citing Article II of the Constitution, and said they have the “power to fight back against fraud.” She didn’t name Trump in the emails, but she didn’t have to.

Thomas also reportedly emailed the lawmakers a second time on December 13, the day before members of the electoral college met to cast their votes and affirm Biden’s win. That email said: “Before you choose your state’s Electors...consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” Well, a deadly insurrection happened about three weeks later.

The emails add to the already damning evidence that Ginni was pressuring Republicans to declare Trump the winner. In March, the Washington Post published nearly 30 text messages from Ginni to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asking him to overturn the election. The texts included lines like “Biden crime family...will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition” and “Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

To all of this, we say: Justice Thomas, resign bitch.