Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday, in the wake of a leaked draft opinion showing that the court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, that people must “live with outcomes we don’t agree with.”

The leaked documents and the massive public backlash to them “ bodes ill for a free society,” Thomas said, adding that the court “can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.”

Well, that is just incredibly rich coming from a man whose wife, Ginni, not only attended the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, but also sent nearly 30 text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 presidential election. It looks a lot like she was, in Thomas’ words, not willing to live with an outcome she disagreed with and was actively trying to bully a branch of the federal government into giving her the outcome she wanted.

“Do not concede,” read one of Ginni Thomas’ texts, obtained by t he Washington Post. “ It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.”

Of course , when the House of Representatives’ January 6th Select Committee sought to interview Mrs. Thomas about this obvious conflict of interest , this happened:

Former President Donald Trump sued to try to block the committee from getting relevan t White House records in a case that made it to the Supreme Court. The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of releasing the records, with only Thomas dissenting. (Before the court heard the case, Ginni also signed a letter accusing the committee of “overtly partisan political persecution” and incredibly, he still did not recuse himself!)

Now that Ginni’s texts have become public, we know Thomas dissented in a case that co uld have implicated his wife’s involvement in the failed coup. While some are calling for Thomas to recuse himself from future January 6th cases, others realize that he crossed the rubicon and should either resign or be impeached.

As we all know now, Thomas ignored the deafening calls for him to resign, was not impeached, and then signed onto the leaked Supreme Court opinion that strikes down abortion rights across America. And now he is trying to tell ordinary Am ericans to just shut the fuck up, accept the outcome and stop “ bullying” the high court into preserving our bodily rights that we ’ve held in this country for the past 50 years .

The irony is so thick that I’m actually choking on it. I just don’t know what to say anymore.