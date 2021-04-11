Gigi Gorgeous Came Out Again!!!!

Screenshot : YouTube

Congrats to Gigi Gorgeous for nearing ever closer to winning that queer EGOT ( i.e., at some point in your life identifying as every single letter in the LGBTQ+ acronym).



Advertisement

In a new video uploaded to her channel on Saturday, the longtime YouTuber tells viewers that she now identifies as pansexual. The previous terms she used to label her sexuality (like “ gay” and “ lesbian”) no longer felt accurate after her husband, Nats Getty, transitioned and came out to her as a man .

“ I came out as gay before I transitioned, I came out as transgender, and then I came out as gay again,” Gigi says. “I d on’ t regret at all any of my coming outs or my journey in general. Li ke, I’ m the first person to be like, ‘ W hat is this feeling?’ ‘H ow are you doing?’ I urge people to talk about that stuff all the time.”

“I t was actually thro ugh my husband, Nats, that this kind of was unlocked inside of me,” she continues. “It’s always been there. T his girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage in my life, really, to open up, and I’m ready to share this with you guys. O ver the years, I realized that I didn’t all in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. ”

Watch her coming out video below.