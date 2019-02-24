Most of the characters on Game of Thrones go for the no-makeup makeup look, except the white walkers, who are contoured for the old gods and the new. But that’s not stopping Urban Decay from launching a GOT-themed makeup line for the show’s April premiere.



Details are pretty scarce right now, since the company announced the collaboration with a short video and a still image posted to social media. But judging from the video, there’s going to be a fire and ice theme. One look features shimmery copper tones, while the other showcases vivid blues with a berry-stained lip. Hopefully the collection includes a palette because I need all of this.

Now if someone could just get me a dupe of the armored dress Goth Cersei wears when she feels like setting fire to her enemies, I’ll have my wedding season look ready to serve.

