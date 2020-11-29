Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

George Clooney's One Weird Trick for Cutting His Own Hair...Barbers HATE Him!

mariesolis
Marie Solis
dirt bag
dirt bagGeorge ClooneyFlowbeeharry stylesDwayne JohnsonSelena Gomezdemi lovatoMax EhrichMariah angeliq
Illustration for article titled George Clooneys One Weird Trick for Cutting His Own Hair...Barbers HATE Him!
Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Nothing about the pandemic has changed the way George Clooney gets his hair cut, because apparently he has been DIY-ing it—and I mean really DIY-ing it—for the last 25 years.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Clooney revealed that he routinely cuts his own hair using a Flowbee, a contraption I’m just now learning of that the manufacturer describes as a “vacuum haircut system.” Doesn’t sound very promising to me!

The device has been around since the ‘80s, and had a brief moment of popularity around 2009, when the recession made some people turn to at-home haircuts as a cost-saving measure. My friend Tom McKay at Gizmodo gave the Flowbee a try a few months ago, with the hunch that the Flowbee might make a comeback with barbershops closed and some people’s reluctance to visit them after many of them reopened. It was, how do you say, not a success for Tom:

“Flowbee bills itself as a ‘Precision Home Hair Cutting System,’” Tom wrote in May. “After using it, I have come to think of it as a terrifying precision home hair disposal system. I cannot say if this is truly the Flowbee’s fault or the result of my own poor comprehension of user manuals, but I can confirm that I have much less hair than before.”

Tom is far from the only person to see less-than-stellar results with the Flowbee, and I can’t help but feel extremely skeptical of this bizarre admission from Clooney, whose hair is always extremely well-coiffed. Could it be sponcon? Quarantine madness? You decide!

Harry Styles’s instantly iconic Vogue cover was so popular, the magazine has ordered a rush job to print more issues.

“We sold 40,000 subscriptions since launch a little over a week ago, and have already ordered a second print run,” a source inside Condé Nast told Page Six. According to the tabloid, some stores have even started a waitlist for customers who wish to purchase issues from the second run.

I love this for Harry, and for the right-wing ghouls who had a multi-day meltdown over the cover when it first hit newsstands.

  • Dwayne Johnson is back as “Dwanta Claus,” a portmanteau I hate because it sounds like baby talk. [Pop Sugar]
  • The producers of the new Saved by the Bell reboot made a donation to the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research after airing an episode with a scene where the characters argue over who the singer’s kidney donor was. [People]
  • Speaking of Selena Gomez: Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé Max Ehrich—whom some fans believe Lovato broke up with for being obsessed with Gomez—was spotted on the beach with singer Mariah Angeliq on Friday. [Us Weekly]
Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at Vice, The Nation, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

DISCUSSION

penguinlust2electricboogigloo
PenguinLust2:ElectricBoogigloo

Jeezus fucking christ on a cracker. Has no one on the staff seen Wayne’s World? 