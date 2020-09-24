Fans Think Demi Lovato Might Break Up With Her Fiance For Being Obsessed With Selena Gomez

Screenshot : Instagram

As Nicki Minaj once said, “Gotta keep an eye out for Selener.” Especially if your name is Demi Lovato, and you’re dating a soap opera actor named Max Ehrich.

Over the summer, Demetria Devonne Lovato, also known by her stage name Demi, got engaged to actor Max Ehrich after only dating the man for a few months. They announced the upcoming nuptials on Instagram, with Demi gushing about their star-crossed engagement: “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍”

It was happy news for the embattled singer, who has spent the last few years hounded by paparazzi and nefarious gossip reporters as she sobered up and got her singing career back on course. Until it wasn’t, that is—after dozens of alleged tweets from Ehrich upended their picture-perfect romance.



Shortly after Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement, an ardent faction of rogue Selena Gomez fans began disseminating various claims that Ehrich was “Selena Gomez’s biggest fan.” Soon after, actual tweets of Ehrich’s, datin g back to 2010, began to surface, in which the Young and the Restless bit player (allegedly!) thirsted after Gomez. H aving perused these tweets myself, it became exceedingly apparent that at one poinnt, Ehrich really, really wanted to marry Demi Lovato’s best friend. (Allegedly, but we’ll get to that.)



There’s more:



Demetria was quick to respond last week , after the screenshots (once again) exploded across social media . On Instagram Stories, she called out fans and other involved parties, writing: “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to pi t women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t yall have more important shit to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT.”



Even as Lovato scolded journalists for focusing on her engagement rather than more important topics like the killing of Breonna Taylor , her diatribe presented a few interesting quandaries. Lovato calls the screenshots fake, but evidence suggests they were absolutely posted on Ehrich’s social media—and most of the tweets about this issue appear united in the sense of wanting to protect both Lovato and Gomez from him .



Anyway, Page Six now reports that Lovato and Ehrich are on the verge of a breakup. Sources tell the outlet: “It’s not over yet but it’s on its way there.” It’s probably the best choice for Lovato, who appears to be playing out an elaborate romantic comedy. (How ironic that he’s also a soap opera actor.) Should these two call it quits, I just have a small bit of advice for Lovato: Make sure to secure your life rights soon. This would all make a fantastic Lifetime Original Movie script.

