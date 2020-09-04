Garcelle Beauvais Says the Money 'Fell Through the Cracks'

Photo : John Sciull ( Getty Images )

Garcelle Beauvais of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has responded to allegations she bid $5,000 for charity and never paid it—characterizing the incident as a matter of forgetfulness rather than nefarious intent. The issue came to light during a Season 10 reunion show, when co-housewife Kyle Richards claimed Beauvais pocketed the thousands she’d promised to would go to a good cause: “You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid,” she said.



In an Instagram story, the preferred medium of the famous and wronged, Beauvais responded:

“I want to take a few moments to say my piece, if you will. You guys know that I’m a straight shooter. I say it like it is. I try to speak my truth always.”I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that.”

The star continued to note that the donation simply “fell through the cracks innocently,” understandably, as she was “traveling all over the world.”

She added she’d contact her financial advisor to correct the mistake, which sounds less of an apology than an explicit admission of guilt. [People]

Tyler Perry, one of the highest-paid men in entertainment and a recently anointed billionaire, is close to finishing his Georgia compound, photographs of which TMZ obtained. As is customary for anyone with more money than they can reasonably spend in a lifetime, Perry is planning on playing farmer and stocking the land with various livestock. The property also features an airplane hangar, a runway, and several structures. Sounds like Perry will be totally fine when the revolution comes. [TMZ]



That’s showbiz, baby:

