Let Garcelle Beauvais Help You Be a Better Sexter

Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel's video series brings you advice from our favorite "experts" in a range of categories.

If social-distancing has ma de your sex life stale, for whatever reason , a ctor, reality star, and late-night host Garcelle Beauvais has some tips for keeping the digital romance hot . “How about Zoom?” she suggests. We’ve heard of it!

In the video above, Beauvais talks sexting, virtual dates, and when it’s a good idea to drop a nude.