Let Garcelle Beauvais Help You Be a Better Sexter

jennifermperry
Jennifer Perry
Filed to:Advice
Advice
Got shady in-laws or an unhinged co-worker? Lemme Help You With That is here for you. Jezebel’s video series brings you advice from our favorite “experts” in a range of categories. Share your problem by emailing lemmehelpyou@jezebel.com—and remember, no question is off-limits.

If social-distancing has made your sex life stale, for whatever reason, actor, reality star, and late-night host Garcelle Beauvais has some tips for keeping the digital romance hot. “How about Zoom?” she suggests. We’ve heard of it!

In the video above, Beauvais talks sexting, virtual dates, and when it’s a good idea to drop a nude.

