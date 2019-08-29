Image: Getty

Garcelle Beauvais will be the first black Real Housewife of Beverly Hills just ten seasons into the series and ten years after people first starting asking why Bravo producers couldn’t seem to find any black women in all of Beverly Hills.



In a statement, Beauvais described the opportunity to fight with other wealthy women in from of cameras “exhilarating:”

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

Advertisement

Also joining the cast is Lisa Rinna’s friend Sutton Stracke, a self-described “Southern Belle,” who Google tells me is a party planner and philanthropist, two skills that are sure to serve her well in planning which parties for charity will be best for the yelling and crying cast members are contractually obligated to perform at charity parties. She is also someone who took her spot on the show from Tori Spelling, which will be difficult for me to forgive. [Us Weekly]