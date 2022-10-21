This weekend, Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, will appear at the two-day ReAwaken America Tour alongside some of the dumbest MAGA goons—including Eric Trump, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell—just two weeks before Election Day.

The event is Friday and Saturday in Manheim, Pennsylvania, and, wow, look at that snappy poster featuring lightning bolts and ominous pictures of Republican boogeymen George Soros, Bill Gates, and President Barack Obama. Spooky szn is upon us!!

Who in hell would want to campaign with alleged seditionists like Flynn and Stone, the latter of whom called Ivanka Trump an “abortionist bitch” because her dad wouldn’t pardon him a second time? Definitely a guy like Doug Mastriano! He’s an election-denying, Confederate uniform-wearing Christian nationalist who said he wants to charge women who have abortions with murder. He recently came under fire for inviting far-right commentator Jack Posobiec to speak at one of his rallies.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, not only will Mastriano be the final speaker on Saturday evening, his team asked organizers for a spot. He’s not just appearing there after accepting an invitation.

Mastriano also has connections to former New York City mayor and sentient glop of hair dye Rudy Giuliani, who listed him as a witness in an ethics case over Giuliani’s false claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano loves to remind people that Pennsylvania’s governor gets to appoint the secretary of state, who will be in charge of certifying the 2024 presidential election results.

The Democratic nominee for governor, current state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, released an ad this week that, according to PennLive, “describ[es] Mastriano’s ‘prominent role’ in the QAnon movement, three of its ‘most absurd and dangerous conspiracy theories’ and includes a clip of Mastriano being honored with a sword at a QAnon conference in April.”

Shapiro currently leads in the polls by about 10 points, but even that feels too close—and we know polls have been wrong before.