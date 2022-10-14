Donald Trump pardoned campaign operative Roger Stone in December 2020, after Stone lied to Congress about what he and Trump knew of Russian efforts to discredit Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, as well as for witness tampering and obstruction. But Stone was expecting a second, eleventh-hour pardon from Trump to shield him from criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection—and Trump didn’t deliver.

So, naturally Stone threatened to fight the outgoing president’s son-in-law, Jared Kusher, and called his daughter, Ivanka, an “abortionist bitch” in an unhinged rant caught on camera.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” Stone says in video footage published by the Daily Beast. “Very quickly.”

Advertisement

“He has 100 security guards,” Stone yells in the clip. “I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight. Let’s fight. Fuck you.”



The rant came on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, when Trump left the White House and lost his magical presidential pardoning wand. It was shot by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen for a forthcoming documentary.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 70% off Beyond Big Savings Event - Bed Bath & Beyond Take up to 70% off

This huge Beyond Big Savings event at Bed Bath & Beyond has so much in store—but especially great deals on bedding and bedroom furniture. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond Advertisement

Stone continued: “Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter.” Guldbrandsen told the Daily Beast there was “no doubt” that the criminal campaign operative was referring to Ivanka Trump.

Advertisement

Congress’ Jan. 6 investigative committee reportedly obtained the footage in a subpoena but has not elected to play it publicly in the ongoing hearings.

The “abortionist bitch” bit likely refers to the fact that Ivanka Trump reportedly urged her dad to praise Planned Parenthood on the debate stage and was expected by many to be a moderating force in the White House on Trump’s anti-abortion agenda. Of course, she was no abortion rights: She and Kushner met with former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards in January 2017 and reportedly proposed a deal to increase its federal funding if the organization would agree to stop providing abortions—an offer that Richards later described as a “bribe” in her memoir.

Advertisement

By October 2020, Ivanka had gone full anti-choice: In an interview with Real Clear Politics, she said, “I am pro-life, and unapologetically so.”

Apparently Trump’s cronies never dropped the grudge.