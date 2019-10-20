Francis Ford Coppola Does Not Like Marvel Movies Either

I am not sure why people keep asking elderly, acclaimed male directors what they think of superhero movies, but Francis Ford Coppola has become the latest Oscar-winner to posit the opinion that Marvel movies are not any good.



In the wake of Martin Scorsese ’s statement that Marvel movies are “not cinema ” and the subsequent Twitter outrage that most likely affected Scorsese not at all, Francis Ford Coppola has also chimed in to wonder if perhaps the movies are not just bad, but possibly sinister :

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration,” Coppola said. “I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.”

Highly unusual as it is for an old person to dislike a trendy thing, it is equally bizarre that these directors seem to have just now become bothered by the concept of the big-budget blockbuster after over half a century in the business . Please, please someone ask Werner Her zog what he thinks next . In this, as in most things, his opinion is the only one I want.