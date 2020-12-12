Fracking Era Incoming? Jeffree Star Buys Big Ol' Sprawling Ranch in Rural Wyoming

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

In seeming preparation for the inevitable climate apocalypse and/or class warfare that awaits us, Jeffree Star has purchased a sprawling, 70-acre ranch on the remote outskirts of Casper, Wyoming.



The home consists of a 6,000-square-foot “lodge-style” main house with a bunch of stacked-stone fireplaces inside, as well as a second building that is described as a “shop” in the ranch’s listings, Variety reports. Behind it, sits precisely one (1) Rocky Mountain—the perfect, naturally occurring barrier between whatever chunk of wealth Star will keep in his new pad and whichever peasant mob sets its sights on seizing those assets first .

It’s unclear how much the MySpace ghoulina-turned-musician-turned-YouTuber-turned-cosmetics company empress implausibly emerging unscathed from every accusation of racist and otherwise shitty behavior that comes to light about him paid for his new property. The ranch was last listed at just over $1 million, Variety notes—well below than the $14.2 million California estate that Star’s reportedly looking to sell.

It’s also unclear why he chose rural Wyoming in the first place—though, as fellow rural Wyoming resident RuPaul has demonstrated, fracking is a very lucrative leisure activity for the already very rich. Whatever the reason for his purchase, Star can rest easy knowing that he’s given himself at least an extra three to five years from whichever part of the apocalypse reaches him first.

Following The New York Times’ report that FKA twigs had filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, twigs addressed the matter at length in a Twitter thread posted Friday:

It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process, too. During and after, I never thought something like this would happen to me, which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate-partner violent [IPV] relationship, leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option. I hope that by sharing my experience, I can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because I understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do. The statistics on domestically abusive and [IPV] relationships are shocking, and during covid I have been really anxious because I know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out. My second-worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that I am a survivor of domestic violence. My first-worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that I could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.

The musician closed her thread by pointing to three different organizations providing support and resources for people impacted by intimate-partner violence: Free From, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space.

Thanks to this Hollywood Life article, I now know that Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers—the same daughter Hailie named in nearly two-dozen of her dad’s songs—is an Instagram lifestyle influencer. Congrats to me for now knowing this forever!

Shawn Mendes apologized to Sam Smith for misgendering the British singer while introducing them during a recent, live-streamed concert. “Won’t happen again,” he added. “Sending you so much love!” [ PopCrave

apologized to for misgendering the British singer while introducing them during a recent, live-streamed concert. “Won’t happen again,” he added. “Sending you so much love!” [ Us Weekly asked a bunch of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast which of their fellow snowflake holders is the worst-dressed of the bunch, and all of them demured or gave pageant-y “Haha, me!” answers except Meredith Marks who said Whitney Rose . [ Us Weekly

who said . [ Speaking of Real Housewives, New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita says she doesn’t get what Melissa Gorga ’s “purpose on the show” is. [ Hollywood Life

says she doesn’t get what ’s “purpose on the show” is. [ Shaquille O’Neal left a horny comment on one of Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram Lives, and then Shaq’s son made a TikTok about it and how he echoes his dad’s sentiment. To both of these men, I say GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER. Hollywood Life