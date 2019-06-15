In the year of our lord 2019, Beyoncé has once again spoken.



Her first interview since 2013 was with one of Oprah’s earthly representatives for an OWN documentary about the 2019 Wearable Art Gala, hosted by the woman who gave the world much more than we deserve in both Beyoncé and Solange, Tina Knowles.

In a clip of the interview, she said many things but kept the focus on her mother and the theater she and her husband Richard Lawson founded, the WACO Theater Center, which gives young artists a space to share their work:

“My mother and Richard believe that art is a representation of our history,” she said. “Right now there’s a shift, in these incredibly talented emerging black artists getting their due. I love so many great African-American artists, and I’m just so excited that these young black artists are getting their due.”

She also gave the interview in full lion couture as a nod to the theme of the gala and her role as Nala in the upcoming live-er action remake of The Lion King:



“It’s exciting because it’s one of the only red carpets that I do with my family,” she said. “My daughter gets to dress up and my husband, and this year it’s Lion King which, obviously I play Nala. So it’s the first time I’m doing any appearance as a person that stars in The Lion King, which is something that I grew up watching.”

Surely that should be enough to fortify us for another half-decade.

