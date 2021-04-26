Florida Private School Bans Vaccinated Teachers From Interacting With Students

Image : Romain Maurice ( Getty Images )

A Miami, Flordia school that, I’m assuming, is not focused on comprehensive and accurate STEM education, has prohibited vaccinated employees from interacting with students, possibly because of some bullshit one of the founders saw on Facebook.



Leila Centner, co-founder of the Centner Academy, which is part of a multi-million dollar network of private schools owned by the family where tuition can cost as much as $25,000 a year, circulated a letter last week informing employees they would need to step away from their roles should they decide to become inoculated against the deadly and highly transmittable covid-19 virus.

According to the New York Times, Centner has reportedly shared anti-vaccine posts on Facebook and in the letter wrote: “reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.” It’s possible that she is referring to inaccurate information focused on vaccinated individuals affecting the menstrual cycles of unvaccinated individuals:

“Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person,” Centner reportedly wrote in the letter.

The Academy’s website says that the school values “individuality and honor freedom of choice. We are proud that our happiness school does not mandate vaccines of any kind, and we accept religious exemptions.” But apparently, that freedom of choice does not extend to those who wish to remain vaccinated and free of preventable diseases.

The letter says that vaccinated employees must inform the school in order to be kept away from unvaccinated individuals, inform the school if they plan to be vaccinated so that they can be fired, or get vaccinated over the summer while looking for a new job because, obviously, Centner will be able to tell the vaccinated by the unvaccinated by the spontaneous bursts of vaginal blood they inspire by simply passing an unvaccinated individual in the school’s hallways.

It goes without saying but Centner, along with her tech-wealthy husband, donate heavily to the Republican Party and Donald Trump, specifically. In February, anti-vaxx weirdo Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came to give a little speech to the students, whose parents are thousands of dollars poorer for the privilege of allowing their unvaccinated children to learn conspiracy theories they could easily get with a free Facebook account.