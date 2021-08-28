Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis achieved record-breaking levels of general D eSantisism earlier this month when he publicly threatened any school district in his state that chooses not to comply with his ban on mask mandates. Does he actually not understand how covid-19 transmission works and that face masks are scientifically proven to reduce its spread? Or is this all just empty politicking for one of the most prominent leaders in the death cult that is the 21st Century Republican Party? Honestly, who cares! The end result (furthering the spread of covid in a state that is already besieged with alarming daily case numbers) is the same either way.



Anyway, good news for Florida public school students, their families, and anyone those students and their families might somehow interact with directly or indirectly (i.e., fucking everybody): A judge for the state’s Second Judicial Circuit rejected DeSantis et al’s efforts on Friday to enforce the aforementioned anti-mask mandate, uhhhh, mandate, The New York Times reports. “I’m a parent—parents’ rights are very important,” Judge John C. Cooper said in his ruling, which allows Florida school districts to impose mask mandates without fear of financial retribution from the state’s government. “But they’re not without some reasonable limitation, depending upon safety, reasonableness and a compelling state need.” Who knows how long Cooper’s injunction will last, though, since the Department of Education has already issued a statement saying it will appeal the decision.

Here’s some more covid-related news for the day: