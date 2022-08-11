FKA Twigs’ trial against ex Shia LaBeouf—whom she’s accused of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, and knowingly giving her an STI—is slated for April of next year, and tensions are already running high. On Wednesday, PageSix reported that Twigs confronted actor Margaret Qualley, who briefly dated LaBeouf shortly after Twigs did in early 2021, at the Bel Air hotel in Los Angeles.

The pair reportedly got into a heated verbal clash over the trial in front of a lobby full of guests—specifically about Qualley’s refusal to “throw herself into the suit as actively as [Twigs] had hoped.” Eventually, as the argument escalated, Qualley’s fiancé, producer Jack Antonoff, joined in, obviously taking Qualley’s side.

An intense argument between these two stars, in front of a room full of people no less, may sound out of nowhere, but there’s actually quite a lot going on here. After dating LaBeouf for about a year between the summer of 2018 and spring of 2019, Twigs detailed the abuse she says she suffered from him in an Elle profile in September 202o . The abuse she described was horrifying, including constant physical violence and emotional abuse that transformed her life into a “living nightmare.” Twigs claimed she “wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye” while dating LaBeouf.

Shortly after the profile came out, Qualley dated LaBeouf from around the end of 2020 to January 2021. While short-lived, the relationship understandably sparked immediate outcry, as it became public weeks after Twigs’ allegations. It wasn’t until February of 2021 that Qualley expressed public support for Twigs, sharing a photo of the singer’s Elle magazine cover on Instagram with the caption “Thank you”—suggesting, perhaps, that she had experienced the predator side of LaBeouf first-hand. Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar at the time that it “was important to me for her to know that I believe her—and it’s as simple as that.”

Twigs and Qualley reportedly started exchanging messages after Qualley’s display of public support. But whatever friendship or supportive relationship may have been sparked between the two by Qualley’s post seems to have dissolved over Qualley’s limited role in supporting Twigs’ lawsuit against LaBeouf. PageSix’s “sources” say it isn’t clear who first approached whom in the hotel lobby Wednesday, but that their “intense verbal dispute over the matter” was “in full view of the other hotel guests.” Both women were reportedly left “shaken” by the encounter.

Beyond the date, few details are known about Twigs and LaBeouf’s 2023 trial, such as who will testify or any other aspects of it. It’s also not clear what role if any Twigs wants Qualley to assume in the trial, given the brevity of Qualley’s relationship with LaBeouf. Nonetheless, I can certainly understand the frustration of receiving public but not private support from someone—all the more so given the depravity we witnessed at the most recent celebrity domestic violence trial.

Neither Qualley nor Twigs—nor Antonoff, for that matter—has addressed reports about the alleged fracas.