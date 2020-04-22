A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Finally, Some Good News: Marianne Faithfull Is Going to Be OK

Emily Alford
Filed to:marianne faithfull
marianne faithfullcovid-19coronavirusgood news
Save
Illustration for article titled Finally, Some Good News: Marianne Faithfull Is Going to Be OK
Image: Getty

Marianne Faithfull has survived so much in her 73 years on this planet—addiction, homelessness, hepatitis C, breast cancer, cohabitation with Mick Jagger—that it seems unfair that she shouldcontract covid-19 in the first place, but luckily for the entire world, she is going to be just fine.

Advertisement

Faithfull was admitted to a hospital in London at the beginning of April and spent 22 days recovering from a severe case of covid-19. But as of today, according to a message posted to Twitter on Faithfull’s behalf, she’s well enough to go home.

Advertisement

The statement also said that Faithfull is “very grateful” to the NHS staff who, “without a doubt, saved her life.”

I would also like to express my gratitude to the NHS staff. Additionally, my gratitude extends to Faithfull for providing a bright spot of hope in a dark news cycle and also for dressing as an underwearless nun alongside a mulleted David Bowie back in 1973 to record a version “I Got You Babe,” which is also highly psychologically and spiritually restorative.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

The Boy Band Reunion Everyone Wanted Is Not the Reunion They Got

What Life Looks Like Now for a High School Senior

An Artist's Interpretation of Kylie Jenner in Self-Isolation

'Drip Drop' Forever