You know how Joe Biden made an announcement last month about his plan to get every fully vaccinated adult in the United States an additional booster shot of whatever covid-19 vaccine they’d received? Well, a vaccine advisory panel with the Food and Drug Association rejected the president’s proposal on Friday, the Associated Press reports, on the grounds that it was totally not necessary—at least not for most people .



The panel did recommend booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals who, due to a variety of factors are at greater risk for a severe and perhaps even fatal case of covid—people 65 years of age and older, people with underlying medical conditions, people whose workplaces make them more susceptible to transmission. But the vast majority of fully vaccinated Americans will be fine without them , explains Indiana University chief health officer Aaron E. Carroll in a new op-ed for The New York Times, especially at a time when some countries still boast vaccination stats in the single digits:

... the F.D.A. and the Biden administration need to be clearer in their communication. The most important thing would be to clarify the goals of a booster plan, should one be put in place. If the main reason to vaccinate is to reduce Covid-19 to a more manageable respiratory virus, one that causes far less hospitalization and death, boosters might be continued for the immunocompromised and considered for the elderly but may not be needed yet for most people.

If the goal is to prevent all breakthrough infections, then boosters may be necessary for everyone. But reaching “Covid zero” is likely an unattainable goal, with or without boosters, even if it were defensible.