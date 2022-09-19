Just one month after Ezra Miller said they would seek treatment for “complex mental health issues,” a bombshell report published by Vanity Fair has confirmed just how complex the actor’s issues are.

A whole host of sources—namely, people who recently worked or lived with The Flash star on their 95-acre farm in Vermont, longtime friends, and an ex-girlfriend—say that Miller’s erratic behavior became of great concern as the coronavirus pandemic drove the masses into lockdown and isolation in March 2020. Three people speculated that Miller’s parents’ divorce prompted their bizarre outbursts and violent incidents, including two separate physical altercations in Iceland which saw the actor putting two people—a man and a woman—in a “chokehold.”

“Ezra didn’t start freaking out and losing control of themselves in public until after this [the divorce] happened,” Miller’s friend told Vanity Fair. “The Iceland incident happened, and then it just kept going and going and going and going.”

During an extended stay in Iceland, Miller was reportedly accompanied by 55-year-old North Dakota medicine man, Jasper Young Bear, who sources said Miller hired as a “spiritual advisor.” Bear apparently had a strange influence on Miller : “Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement—that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.”

Miller soon began speaking in ways that suggested they believed them self to be “the Messiah ” and made offerings to young people in crisis that t h ey couldn’t—or wouldn’t—keep.

“He was telling these kids, ‘You’re going to be in my band, and I’m going to produce your album and you can run my music studio.’ Whether they were visual artists, DJs, kids that were in college—or sometimes kids who might have been homeless—he would recruit them in a period of vulnerability, and promise them all of these things.”

One of these young people was Tokata Iron Eyes (now known as “Gibson”), an 18-year-old nonbinary activist whom Miller met in 2016 at the Dakota Pipeline protests when Gibson was just 12 . Miller claimed the two of them were “fated to be together.”

“Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse,” one person told the publication. “And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.”

“They say they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution,” affirmed Iron Eyes’ mother, Sara Jumping Eagle.

Two orders of protection were issued against Miller in June. The first was filed in tribal court in North Dakota by Iron Eyes’ parents, Chase Iron Eyes, a Native American businessman, and Jumping Eagle, who accused Miller of grooming, brainwashing, and emotionally abusing their teenage child. The second order was requested by a Massachusetts mother who said Miller’s interest in her nonbinary 12-year-old made her uncomfortable. The actor has denied both parents’ allegations.

Despite their parents’ attempts to intervene, Miller and Iron Eyes lived in Hawaii together, with multiple sources who say they encountered the pair claiming that Miller told them he was the teen’s guardian and that they were fleeing a family intolerant of their gender identity. “We simply want Tokata to be independent, safe, and happy. We don’t want a 30-year-old man or person manipulating and/or taking advantage of her,” Jumping Eagle told VF.

In mid-April, when Miller left Hawaii after more legal woes for their farm in Vermont, a mother called Ana and her three small children followed. Sources told VF that Miller and Iron Eyes had stayed with Ana and her polyamorous family while in Hawaii. This summer, the group took up residence at Miller’s farm, where sources alleged Miller was operating a “court harem” of mostly young women. The farm also contains what visitors describe as “an altar that’s home to bullets, weed, sage and Flash figurines.”

“A lot of times he makes the women put their cell phones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings,” a longtime friend told the publication.

A June Rolling Stone report confirmed that the property was outfitted with multiple firearms—including at least 8 assault rifles—and those who’d visited claimed the environment was “unsafe” for small children.

In August, Miller apologized for their actions and announced that t hey would be seeking treatment, as questions surrounding the fate of The Flash—due in theaters next June—loomed large: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

