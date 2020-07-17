A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Excuse Me While I Extract My Liver and Mail it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Filed to:Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
14
Save
Illustration for article titled Excuse Me While I Extract My Liver and Mail it to Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Image: Tom Brenner (Getty Images)

In a statement released by her office, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced that she has been undergoing chemotherapy since May after testing found lesions on her liver in February. Justice Ginsburg, who was recently hospitalized and then released for a separate infection, writes that she is “tolerating chemo well” and has continued to “maintain an active daily routine.” She also mentions that the chemo is “yielding positive results” which is good to know before I extract my own liver and mail it to this woman with a card and some flowers.

Advertisement

While Justice Ginsburg’s note is full of optimism and meant to put the public at ease, anytime an announcement comes from her office that is unrelated to a court case, it is unnerving. In a year that has tested the limits of Murphy’s Law, the last thing the United States can afford is the loss of this one woman who is singlehandedly holding the nation together with nothing but a string and her tiny, tiny hands.

Advertisement

We cannot say this enough times here at Jezebel but please pray to your preferred higher power for the health and wellbeing of the only good thing that exists in any of our lives right now.

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Deceased Cat Invited to Register to Vote in Georgia

Women Accuse Former Washington Redskins Employees of Sexual Harassment and Verbal Abuse

Maybe Don't Debut Your Relationship At a Black Lives Matter Protest

Put Some Respect on Wishbone's Name

DISCUSSION

StoneMustard
StoneMustard

If Biden wins and Dems retake the Senate, she needs to retire the day after Biden’s inaugurated. She should’ve done it back in 2013, but there’s really no excuse for her to still be on the court this time next year (again, provided that November works out favorably.)