Exhale: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Out of the Hospital

Image : Getty

Good news, everyone: Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital. You may release the breath you’ve been holding since she was admitted last night.



“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital,” a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday, to our collective relief. “She is home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had a brief stay at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday after falling ill with a fever and chills. As a nation, our thoughts immediately went to the worst-case scenario : Oh fuck she has coronavirus, we all said to our roommates and pets. She’s immunocompromised! What if...what if...

Don’t say it! our pets screamed back. You’ll jinx her!

It wasn’t coronavirus, thank god. She’s fine!:

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said on Tuesday when announcing Ginsburg’s hospitalization. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Even Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule posing with Goya products to wish Ginsburg well.

“I wish her the best. She’s actually giving me some good rulings,” he told reporters.

Ginsburg’s health has terrified us to our cores numerous times in the last few months. Luckily, this is the last time she’ll have any health problems ever again, I can just tell!