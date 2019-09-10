Photo: AP

Former USC gynecologist George Tyndall, accused of sexually abusing patients, has agreed to surrender his medical license, according to the Los Angeles Times. It only took years of patient complaints, over a year of high-profile media coverage, and an unprecedented police investigation involving allegations from almost 400 women. But now, a couple months after Tyndall was arrested and charged with committing over two dozen felonies, he has officially given up the license that allowed him to allegedly perpetrate abuse under the cover of medicine.

Tyndall, whose license was suspended last year, is accused of inappropriately touching and photographing patients, as well as making sexualized commentary on their bodies. Despite patient complaints, he was allowed to continue practicing for years before exiting USC with a secret payout and a clean record. (The university has since agreed to a $215-million federal class-action settlement with former patients.) The ensuing police investigation has been described by the Times as “the largest sex crimes inquiry involving a single suspect in Los Angeles Police Department history.”

Tyndall voluntarily gave up his license “rather than contest a 13-page accusation filed by the Medical Board of California last September,” reports the Times. None of this is to say that Tyndall, who has maintained his innocence, has admitted guilt. His attorney, Peter R. Osinoff, explained the surrender as a strategic legal move, given his criminal trial. “It’s much more important that he defend himself and save his resources for the criminal case,” Osinoff said.

In a statement, Kimberly Kirchmeyer, executive director of the California Medical Board, said: “The incidents outlined in the Board’s accusation against George Tyndall are egregious violations. On behalf of California consumers, the Board achieved the highest level of patient protection with the surrender of Tyndall’s license.”