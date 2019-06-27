Image: AP Images

Dr. George Tyndall, the University of Southern California gynecologist who nearly 400 women so far have accused of sexual misconduct, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with 29 felonies.



The Los Angeles Times reports that the felonies are connected to the allegations of 16 women and incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2016. District Attorney Jackie Lacey, when presented with further evidence concerning alleged abuse of 145 patients, said that more charges are likely. Tyndall is being charged with 18 counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

Tyndall acted as the primary gynecologist at USC for 27 years and allegations of his misconduct date back to the 1990s. Former patients have alleged that he made gross comments about women’s bodies during exams, photographed their genitals, referenced sexual intercourse during exams, and racially targeted patients. During the investigation detectives also found numerous hard drives containing homemade pornography and videotapes, some of which appear to have been made in exam rooms.

Since the Los Angeles Times reported on the allegations last May, hundreds of women have come forward and many have filed lawsuits against USC, which kept Tyndall on staff even as women filed complaints against him as far back as 2000.