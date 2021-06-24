Everyone Is Maybe (Or Maybe Not) Getting Fired on the Real Housewives of Atlanta

Image : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was maybe the worst one yet, and I say this as someone who has lost months, maybe even years of my life watching The Real Housewives. So bad, in fact, that rumors have sprung up that Bravo will potentially shake up the cast, as they’ve done in the past on The Real Housewives of New York, or more recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County.



Advertisement

But Cynthia Bailey, longtime star of RHOA, is apparently out of the loop!

On The Wendy Williams Show Thursday, Bailey told the gossip maven “Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I’m going to need you to pay if we’re gonna go to dinner.” Not one to mince her words, Williams retort ed that there’s “nothing more exciting that you can give to us,” all but urging Bailey to hang up her hat, lest Bravo decides to keep her.



“I don’t want to see you fight. I don’t want to see you get divorced. Like, I think that it’s time. The only thing then is what will you do for a paycheck? But I was thinking, ‘This is still a model, just like Christie Brinkley!’ You can model.”



How nice, Wendy! She can model. Now, as ET notes, there’s no official word that a shakeup is imminent for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans purely speculate based on Bravo’s recent behavior, namely: axing a huge portion of The Real Housewives of Orange County’s cast. We’ll have to wait and see! Doesn’t help that Bailey seems intent on stoking the rumor mill.



Confirmed: Rihanna knows who A$AP Rocky is! The pair were photographed Wednesday night at Barcade in New York City, a local bar slash arcade that I’m sure is the focal point of a million tiresome first dates. No matter! These two look like they had fun.



Paps spotted them making out at the bar, then holding hands. He wore a tank top, she had a big pink hat. The whole thing was cute! A source who spoke to ET adds that “they both totally had their guard down and were genuinely happy and having a blast.”

