Eurovision Guy Who Looked Like He Was Doing Coke Was NOT Doing Coke, Says Eurovision Guy

Italian rock group Måneskin didn’t even make it a day after their big Eurovision win this weekend before stumbling into their first major press scandal. Mamma mia! But such is fame…



During the finale’s broadcast on Saturday, frontman Damiano David was briefly shown on screen celebrating with the rest of his group. Before the camera cuts away, we see him dip his head down against the table at which he was seated, which, to a lot of people watching at home, made it look like he was snorting a line of cocaine, Pink News reports.

David has since denied that interpretation of his movements.

“[Guitarist Thomas Raggi] broke a glass,” he said, per NBC News. “I don’t use drugs. Please, guys, do not say that. Don’t say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that.”

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union’s findings thus far back up David’s story. The organization noted in a statement released on Sunday that broken glass was later found where Måneskin were sitting. David is also going to take a voluntary drug test, so watch out for that, I guess.

Oh my god, remember when Vanessa Hudgens was caught licking Something That Looked Like Molly off her fingers at Coachella, and her rep was like “it’s white chocolate.” [ Us Weekly

was caught licking Something That Looked Like Molly off her fingers at Coachella, and her rep was like “it’s white chocolate.” [ Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham was one of the nine women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Mayor Dominic Foppoli of Windsor, Calif., who has since resigned. [ TMZ

was one of the nine women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Mayor of Windsor, Calif., who has since resigned. [ A judge has ordered accused rapist Danny Masterson , perhaps better known as Hyde from That ‘70s Show, to stand trial in the ongoing case against him. [ Associated Press

, perhaps better known as Hyde from That ‘70s Show, to stand trial in the ongoing case against him. [ Are Kate McKinnon , Kenan Thompson , Cecily Strong , Aidy Bryant , and Pete Davidson all leaving Saturday Night Live? Last night’s finale kinda hinted at that, apparently. [ Deadline

, , , , and all leaving Saturday Night Live? Last night’s finale kinda hinted at that, apparently. [ “Some people say I’m pushing an agenda, and I am,” said Lil Nas X in reference to homophobic accusations that he’s pushing some kind of “gay agenda” on people. “It’s called liberation.” [ Out

in reference to homophobic accusations that he’s pushing some kind of “gay agenda” on people. “It’s called liberation.” [ What’s Andrew Yang’s favorite Jay-Z song? If you know, please tell him!! He’s dying out there on Ziwe Fumudoh’s show.