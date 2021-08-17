Unlike how most people would be feel about something like this , Erika Jayne is reportedly not happy that her estranged husband’s law firm has put a bunch of her memorabilia up for auction to pay off his creditors. Nor is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said to be happy about the fact that this auctioning off of her stuff has made headlines— which, again, is wild because most people love it when stuff like that happens .



“These are all seized items,” a source told Us Weekly. “She had no approval on what was going to be auctioned off and what’s not auctioned off.”

The items in question include some signed magazine covers; framed photos of Jayne and the aforementioned estranged husband, Tom Girardi; and a Billboard plaque for her 2009 track, “Roller Coaster.” How dare Girardi et al sell off such precious family heirlooms! I just don’t know what I would do if someone took away the Billboard plaque my grandmother passed down to me (that her grandmother passed down to her from the old country ). I’d be so mad... I might even dust off the ol’ Talkboy and call up Us Weekly!