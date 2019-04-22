Prince Louis is officially a full year old! For his birthday, his mother, Kate, gave us several photos of the smallest royal decked out in a full complement of very classy sweaters, as well as a good look at his two new teeth and already robust eyebrows.

The last time we saw Louis was in December for the family’s Christmas photo, though at the time he looked more like a handsomely-dressed potato (with eyebrows) than the jovial young outdoorsman he is now. For the next photo, I’d like to see him saddle and ride a cat, or possibly a mid-sized pig. Let’s mix it up!



Robyn Crawford, very close friend and rumored former lover of Whitney Houston, is writing a memoir in which she promises to “set the record straight” about their relationship.



Bobby Brown, Houston’s ex-husband, told Us Weekly in 2016 that Houston was bisexual, and that she and Crawford had carried on a secret affair for years. Houston herself vehemently denied that she was attracted to women, though Brown speculated that might have had to do with the fact that her mother, Cissy Houston, would not have approved.

The book, titled A Song For You, will be released in November of 2019. Here’s the description, via Bossip:

Since Whitney’s death in 2012, that trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart. In A Song for You, Robyn breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney. With warmth, candor, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney’s life and career. She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed. From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there. Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.

