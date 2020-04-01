Emma Watson Is Like, Really Into Kink Culture These Days

Image : Getty

Emma Watson might not have had the time to spare for her co-stars and their Little Women press tour earlier this year, but she certainly always has the time to talk about feminism, and empowering her fellow women!



In a new interview with author Valerie Hudson for Teen Vogue, Watson talked about all sorts of things: monkeys, the patriarchy, her personal missions with the U.N., Hudson’s new book in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense. (Uh?) She also talked about the kink community, which she’s become personally fascinated with:

I’ve also kind of become slightly fascinated by kink culture because they are the best communicators ever. They know all about consent. They [smash that stuff because they really have to get it — but we could all use those models; they’re actually really helpful models.

Watson also addressed the “controversy” surrounding her interview with British Vogue, in which she claimed she was “self-partnered.” According to Watson, that “really riled some people up,” but it was “less for me about the word but more about what it meant — just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves.” OK ! To do that, she “invented” the word self-partnering because “there was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure” she felt about getting married and having children by 30.

I’m glad Emma Watson is finally addressing the pressure to get married... finally. W hen will other feminist authors do the same? “Self-partnering” can’t be the extent of our theoretical framework for institutionalized marriage and the often violent gender roles women are forced into when dating men! Why is no one else talking about this? [Teen Vogue]

Don’t be sad, Ben Affleck! Us Weekly has been told by a source that Ana de Armas is keeping her distance from his kids, for the time being, per a request from Jennifer Garner. According to the scheming tipster, “Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana].” Glad to see these two are communicating healthily!

Thankfully, de Armas is equidistant in age from Affleck himself as she is with his oldest daughter, Violet, meaning she shouldn’t have much trouble connecting with them should the need ever arise. But if those pictures he took of her in Cuba are anything to go by, I’d say that time is coming sooner rather than later. Question: What do you think Ana de Armas and Jennifer Garner have to talk about? Maybe Garner will regale her with stories about her chickens! [Us Weekly]

It’s story time with Abby Lee Miller!

