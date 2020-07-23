Eminem Is Stressed About What Mariah Carey Might Say in Her Forthcoming Memoir

Photo : Dia Dipasupil/Kevin Winters ( Getty Images )

Once upon a time in 2011, Mariah Carey and Eminem (?) dated (?!). This news, which is nearly a decade old, hit me like a ton of bricks, and I will not recover until I learn the entirety of what transpired between them! Luckily for me and maybe for you, Mariah will reveal the details of her dalliance with Eminem in her forthcoming memoir and Eminem is terrified of what she might reveal.



Us Weekly’s source claims that Mariah Carey is Eminem’s “Achilles heel” and that they had a “toxic relationship.” While I do not want to cast judgment on what happens between two consenting adults, something about the unholy pairing of Mariah Carey and Eminem leads me to believe that there is some truth in that statement? Here’s some more, emphasis mine.

“He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.” That said, there are things the rapper, 47, doesn’t want out there, including the details of their sex life, the source says. “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the insider says. “She knows that.”

Advertisement

Nothing about Eminem being a “selfish lover” is surprising to me, but I do love this streak of masochism evident in the fact that he “almost welcomes” the wave of bad shit Mariah might have to say? Is he self-aware enough to recognize that he was bad and wants to see it validated in the press? Is this a part of his master plan to get Mariah Carey back? Maybe taking jabs at each other through their music and otherwise over the years is their kink, and we’ve all been unwitting participants in an elaborate erotic exercise that culminates in their happy marriage. If that’s the case, congratulations to both of you, and if it’s not, same. Bring me the memoir. Thank you. [Us Weekly]

Sometimes when I’m least expecting it, the chorus of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” lodges itself in my brain and refuses to leave. This is nice because it reminds me that Demi Lovato exists, and I am left to wonder about her personal happiness, because even though I find the chorus of that song grating, she’s been through some shit, and I want her to be happy. It seems that she has found that happiness, in the arms of Max Ehrich, whom she has been dating for four months and to whom she is now betrothed.



Advertisement

There she is! And there it is: the ring. An enormous ring. A huge honker of a ring. A ring that is the size of one of her beautifully manicrured thumbnails. I love the ring, I’m happy for Poot. She deserves this shit, man! [People]