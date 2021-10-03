Emily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of groping her while shooting the music video for his 2013 hit song, “Blurred Lines.”

According to the model and actress’ forthcoming memoir, My Body, Thicke allegedly came up behind a topless Ratajkowski while cameras were rolling and grabbed her breasts with both hands, The Sunday Times reports. (You can get around the paper’s paywall with this aggregated story on the New York Post.)

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” Ratajkowski writes. “He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?’”

“[I felt] naked for the first time that day,” she continues. “I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body... I didn’t react—not really, not like I should have.”

Martel confirmed the events to The Sunday Times. “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts,” the director said. “One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the fuck are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!’” The singer, whom both women claim was drunk while filming the video, later “sheepishly” apologized to Ratajkowski.

Thicke had not responded to BBC News’ request for comment at press time.