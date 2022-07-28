The plot surrounding Emily Ratajkowski’s split from Some Guy™ (Sebastian Bear-McClard) has thickened. On Tuesday evening, Ratajkowski “liked” several tweets that appear to confirm the allegations that Bear-McClard cheated on her. One tweet reads: “emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real.” Another: “can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.” And one which seems to confirm that Ratajkowski is taking the impending divorce in stride: “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce?”

I, for one, am starting to think I know who the New York Post’s anonymous source was ! “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog,” someone—perhaps Ratajkowski herself????—told the outlet earlier this month. Three days later, People reported that Ratajkowski is expected to file for divorce and that the split “was Em’s decision.”

As the “liked” tweets screenshotted above suggest, we’re all still processing how the world’s most normal-looking-man could cheat on EmRata. A woman who is, quite possibly, the most perfect woman alive, at least per patriarchal beauty conventions. Men really, truly deserve nothing.

In any case, as fucked up as this whole situation is—Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski share one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo—I have nothing but the utmost respect for how Ratajkowski is handling everything. Who needs boring statements from a PR rep to confirm allegations that your husband is a massive, cheating twat, when you could go scorched-earth and “like” a bunch of tweets calling him a “little bitch” and asking how we’re all “celebrating” tonight??

The couple first started dating and got hitched in the spring of 2018, paving the way for some oft-raunchy, PDA-heavy pics scattered across Ratajkowski’s Instagram grid. Come 2021, they welcomed their first child together, and all seemed to be smooth-sailing. Oh, how quickly things change.



Reps for neither Ratajkowski nor her soon-to-be ex-husband have commented on the matter. But based solely on Ratajkowski’s “liked” tweets, it sure seems like someone’s ready to have herself a hot girl summer.