Emilia Clarke Spills the Beans on That GOT Coffee Cup

Remember the coffee cup that set the internet aflame after sharp-eyed observers noticed it sitting there on the Game of Thrones set , chilling next to Dany and Jon? Sure you do. Shortly thereafter, Sophie Turner appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and tried to blame the cup on Emilia Clarke. Honestly, is there a better burn than ratting someone out on national television when they’re not there to defend themselves? There is not.



But Clarke appeared on Fallon’s show on Wednesday to set the record straight. (Or probably to promote her new film, Last Christmas, but I choose to believe she was there strictly on coffee cup-related business.)

“Yeah, I heard. I heard what’s up,” Clarke said after Fallon kindly reminded her that Turner tried to besmirch her good name.

“Here’s the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill] , who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,’” she recalled. “It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so,” she continued. “He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’”

We all know the real culprit is some underpaid PA, who has since been burned alive as punishment for his negligence. But yes! Conleth! Let’s go with that.