Some eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans spotted a glaring error during Sunday night’s episode: Dany, alone and sad because everyone likes Jon, is seated with a coffee cup that is certainly not of Westerosi origin. That is quite a mistake! But damn near every article and tweet about it have identified the coffee cup as specifically a Starbucks cup. Why, exactly? Because there’s a circle? I’m not convinced.



First, let’s take a closer look at the cup:

Yes, that’s clearly a coffee cup that made its way into Winterfell, but Starbucks? Not so sure. They aren’t the only coffee company to have light cups and a circular logo. It’s 2019, that styling can belong to anyone. Besides, that cup appears to be more brown than the signature Starbucks white.

“But that totally looks like a Starbucks cup, Jezebel!” you say.

I don’t know, y’all. As Deadspin’s Dan McQuade pointed out to Jezebel, the closest Starbucks to the Winterfell set is a 27 minute drive. While there are no doubt plenty of assistants to make that drive, it would probably make more sense to have an on-set coffee and tea set up, right? HBO definitely has the budget for something decent in-house.

Observe:

I guess Dany could get there quickly on a dragon, but otherwise?

Unless Emilia Clarke comes out and says that she definitely rolled up to Winterfell late with Starbucks, I’m not buying it! It just looks like a cup! I’m sure Starbucks is loving all the free promo though.