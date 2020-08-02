Ellen DeGeneres Is Reportedly 'Pissed' That Her Workers Are Speaking Out Against Her

Photo : Valerie Macon/AFP ( Getty Images )

“That ‘ be kind’ bullshit only happens when the cameras are on,” a former employee of Ellen DeGeneres’ told BuzzFeed News last mont h. Theirs was one of the many unidentified voices included in the outlet’s twin exposés detailing the allegedly toxic, racist, and sexual harassment-filled work environment that the once ground breaking comedian had apparently cultivated on the set of her NBC talk show.



While DeGeneres has formally addressed the matter with staff, writing a lengthy apology letter obtaine d by People on Thursday in which she would appear to be taking responsibility for The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s purportedly awful work conditions, behind the scenes she is said to be furious. I guess that “be kind” bullshit really is for show! I mean, a llegedly, allegedly, allegedly, allegedly…

Speaking with Us Weekly on Sunday, an anonymous source claims that the host feels “betrayed” by the dozens of unnamed workers who spoke out against her . More than that, she’s allegedly “pissed” and reportedly “wants out of the show.”

“She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that DeGeneres feels like her success has made her a “target” for such criticism.

“She knows she can be tough at times,” the source continued , “but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

Hmmmm, sounds like something a horrible boss who forces their workers to do their jobs in toxic, unsafe, exploitative conditions would say when accused of forcing their workers to do their jobs in toxic, unsafe, exploitative conditions.

Anyway, if what Us Weekly’s source says comes to pass and DeGeneres dips out of her titular show, there’s a possibility that Late Late Show host James Corden will step in to take her place, at least according to Page Six. Personally, I think Ellen is beyond reform, and that we need full Ellen abolition now— but that’s just allegedly me!

One person who is expected to leave Ellen fairly soon is executive producer Ed Glavin, per Variety. Glavin is o ne of the key figures in this whole mess; the workers who spoke to BuzzFeed identified him —along with head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman—as one of the worst perpetrators of Ellen’s toxic set. Leman and Norman deny the accusations, Us Weekly notes.