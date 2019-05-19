Elizabeth Olsen is one of the top three best Olsens, and in a different timeline, she could have played another blonde who, until recently, ranked top three in our hearts: Daenerys Targaryen. Unfortunately for her, the audition turned into one of those job interviews so terrible it causes insomnia a decade later.



Olsen told Vulture that the GoT audition was “the most awkward audition I’d ever had.”

When the show was casting, no one was sure what accents the characters would use, so Olsen did a little bit of everything in the first-season monologue she chose: “[It was from] after she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

Apparently, at some point in the casting process, the show just decided to let the actors do whatever the fuck accent they wanted as long as it sounded English and magic-y to Americans, so she could have just gone full Bert from Mary Poppins with it. But hindsight is 20/20, and Elizabeth Olsen is doing just fine.