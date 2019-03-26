Image: Getty

Elizabeth Gilbert shows us again that life is unpredictable. Just over a year ago, the best-selling author lost her girlfriend Rayya Elias to pancreatic and liver cancer; Gilbert and Elias first publicly announced their relationship in 2016, around the time Elias was diagnosed.

Now, Gilbert is sharing that she’s dating one of Elias’s close friends, Simon MacArthur.

Gilbert said MacArthur and Elias once lived together and loved each other “like siblings. This, as you can imagine, means the world to me.” She says she shares the news in hopes it will help others through their own grief:

“If you have lost a loved one to death, and you thought you’d never love again, but you are feeling a pull of attraction toward someone new, and you’re not sure if that’s OK? Let me normalize it for you. Let me say: It’s Ok. Your heart is a giant cathedral. Let it open. Let it love.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Gwyneth Paltrow is raising a firecracker—Apple Martin, her 14-year-old daughter went in on her mom for posting a selfie of the two of them without her permission. Per E! Online:

“Mom we have discussed this,” Apple shared in the comments section of mom’s post. “You may not post anything without my consent.”

The selfie in question is over a year old, but Martin’s point still stands. Kids have no control these days over their image on social media while they still live with their famous parents! Paltrow responded perhaps in jest, saying that Martin’s face wasn’t even visible. But it was:

Maybe Paltrow will think twice and run future selfies by her daughter before posting. Let’s hear it for open and honest communication!

