Dylan Farrow, among others, wonders if perhaps Scarlett Johansson’s logic in insisting that Woody Allen is a pretty good guy isn’t a bit flawed.



In response to a Hollywood Reporter interview in which Johansson said she doesn’t believe allegations that Allen molested his adopted daughter Farrow because “He’s been very direct with me,” Farrow pointed out the fairly obvious: men who do horrible things generally deny having done them. Farrow retweeted a Los Angeles Times mention of the Johannson interview with the following statement:

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who “maintain their innocence” without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding a great many issues, this being the latest but surely not the last given her track record. [Indiewire]



Somebody order a grocery store sheet cake with “Happy Retirement Nicki!” written in oddly crunchy frosting because Nicki Minaj is quitting music to have a family with convicted sex offender Kenneth Perry, with whom she recently applied for a marriage license. Minaj, who also changed the name on her Twitter account to Mrs. Perry, tweeted:

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Farewell until your comeback album, Nicki. [CNN]