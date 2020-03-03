Dylan Farrow Calls Hachette's Decision to Publish Woody Allen's Memoir 'Deeply Upsetting'

Photo : Getty

Of all the books in the world that could be published, Grand Central Publishing is soon to release a memoir by accused child molester Woody Allen. Ironically, Grand Central is a division of Hachette, which published Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow’s explosive account of Harvey Weinstein, a piece of reporting that helped give rise to the MeToo movement.



According to Grand Central, Allen’s book will be “a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print. Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

Advertisement

Great to know that Allen will probe his personal life. Is there anything this book can possibly contain, short of a full admission of guilt (and even then?) that could be worthy of a book? Dylan Farrow, who has long maintained that Allen sexually abused her as a child, tweeted a statement in response to the news:

Farrow says she was never contacted by Hachette for fact-checking, which she wrote demonstrated “an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” adding that “On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact-checking.”

According to THR, Allen nearly published a memoir a decade ago but changed his mind after reaching a multi-million dollar deal with Penguin in 2003. His representatives revived the project between 2018 and 2019, but found, for some incomprehensible reason, that most publishers weren’t interested. A Grand Central spokesperson told THR that a deal was reached after Publisher and Senior Vice President Ben Sevier read a completed draft of the book.

Allen has previously asserted that he should be the “poster boy” for the MeToo movement, which, in a sense, he is.