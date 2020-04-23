A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Drake's Unattractive $395,000 Mattress Is Made of Horsehair, Of Course

Maria Sherman
Filed to:drake
drakehome decormattressmattressesbedsrappercelebrity homeshome designinterior design
9
Save
Illustration for article titled Drakes Unattractive $395,000 Mattress Is Made of Horsehair, Of Course
Image: Getty

Earlier this month, Drake’s Toronto lair, dubbed “The Embassy” by him alone, scored the cover of Architectural Digest. Included throughout were images of his home, which bears a striking resemblance to his Virginia Black commercial, and details of his gratuitous spending, including a $395,000 bed and bed frame that weighs “roughly one ton and cost more than many people’s entire homes” and “encompasses a whiskey-and—champagne bar on the reverse side” of the headboard. Intrigued by the mattress itself, Complex got in touch with the designer responsible to figure out why the “Grand Vividus,” (it, too, has a silly name) costs so much. The answer is horsehair.

Advertisement

Linus Adolfsson, owner of Hästens Los Angeles, the Swedish bed company responsible for the monstrosity pictured below, explained that the materials used in the “Grand Vividus,” which took over 600 hours to construct, are why it is so expensive. From the article:

“So, how many springs, how many turns, and the last thing is layers of horse hair,” Adolfsson said when asked what makes the mattresses so expensive. “The more horse hair allows for the bed to conform more, and allows for the bed to breathe more. That is the general things. If we look at the beds from $10,000 and up to $390,000, it’s a very big difference in the amount of materials in the beds.”

Advertisement

You read that correctly. Adolfsson says Hästens mattresses last between “50 and 100 years,” and they provide a service where an employee comes to the owners’ home to flip and massage the mattress at no additional cost. Consider that a steal, I guess.

Maria Sherman

It's probably facetious. Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out July 21.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Nice to Know a Labradoodle Breeder Was Leading HHS's Coronavirus Response

Dancing Through Our Bad Year

Two Kids, a Broken Leg, and a Husband 'Doing Absolutely Everything'

On the Grammy Salute to Prince, the Artist's Surviving Collaborators Stole the Show