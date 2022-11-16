Drake, who recently dropped lyrics denying Megan thee Stallion was ever shot, is at it again. And by “it” I mean misogyny, and by “again” I mean for the billionth time.



On Instagram on Tuesday night, he posted an image of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tracks from his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, occupied every spot except #1 and #10. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the image, according to Page Six.

Sounds nice, right? Not at all petty? Could’ve just stopped there, gone to bed, and had a nice little snooze? Absolutely! And is that what Drake did? Of course not!



Advertisement

The 36-year-old father instead took a jab at Taylor Swift, whose song “Anti-Hero” has occupied the #1 spot for weeks, by covering her name and song title in emojis ranging from popcorn, magic eight ball, a man getting a massage, a man meditating, and a laughing/sweating face. He did not obscure Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ names, whose song “Unholy” was at the 10th and final spot on the chart.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Advertisement

In case you thought it was just a fluke, that maybe Drakey got a little drunky while determining where to put some totally harmless emojis, Drake’s producer Vinylz, who produced the song “Rich Flex,” also couldn’t stifle the urge to belittle the music industry’s most successful woman. In a screenshot shared to his own Instagram stories, he wrote, “The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex…No tricks on this side.” Drake has also reportedly unfollowed Swift.

Advertisement

It’s just all so exhausting. Most artists would be thrilled to have eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but these men can’t stand the thought of being one-upped by Swift, who also happens to be the first artist in history to occupy the chart’s entire top 10 spots with songs from her 10 th album, Midnights.

Advertisement

I feel so sorry for Drake that his song didn’t hit number one (wah!). But something tells me the queen of petty doesn’t give a shit: She was too busy shutting down Ticketmaster with sales for her upcoming Eras Tour on Tuesday.