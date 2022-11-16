Drake, who recently dropped lyrics denying Megan thee Stallion was ever shot, is at it again. And by “it” I mean misogyny, and by “again” I mean for the billionth time.
On Instagram on Tuesday night, he posted an image of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Tracks from his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, occupied every spot except #1 and #10. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the image, according to Page Six.
Sounds nice, right? Not at all petty? Could’ve just stopped there, gone to bed, and had a nice little snooze? Absolutely! And is that what Drake did? Of course not!
The 36-year-old father instead took a jab at Taylor Swift, whose song “Anti-Hero” has occupied the #1 spot for weeks, by covering her name and song title in emojis ranging from popcorn, magic eight ball, a man getting a massage, a man meditating, and a laughing/sweating face. He did not obscure Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ names, whose song “Unholy” was at the 10th and final spot on the chart.
In case you thought it was just a fluke, that maybe Drakey got a little drunky while determining where to put some totally harmless emojis, Drake’s producer Vinylz, who produced the song “Rich Flex,” also couldn’t stifle the urge to belittle the music industry’s most successful woman. In a screenshot shared to his own Instagram stories, he wrote, “The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex…No tricks on this side.” Drake has also reportedly unfollowed Swift.
It’s just all so exhausting. Most artists would be thrilled to have eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but these men can’t stand the thought of being one-upped by Swift, who also happens to be the first artist in history to occupy the chart’s entire top 10 spots with songs from her 10th album, Midnights.
I feel so sorry for Drake that his song didn’t hit number one (wah!). But something tells me the queen of petty doesn’t give a shit: She was too busy shutting down Ticketmaster with sales for her upcoming Eras Tour on Tuesday.
- Jimmy Fallon is not dead, despite #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Elon Musk’s Twitter. [Twitter]
- Singer Jana Kramer said Chris Evans, a nice but boring Chris, ghosted her after he smelled her “asparagus pee” over a decade ago. [People]
- Sources close to Gisele Bündchen REALLY WANT US TO KNOW that her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, is not her boyfriend. The trainer, who happens to be hot, is traveling with her for weeks because the kids are homeschooled, so they need their private jiu-jitsu trainer on the road with them, OK? He is part of the “necessities for their education,” OK? [TMZ]
- Jodie Sweetin is Team Jojo Siwa in the “Ho Ho Homophobe” saga. After Sweetin’s Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure said she joined a certain TV channel that focuses on “traditional marriage,” Siwa called her “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQ+ community. “You know I love you,” Sweetin commented on Siwa’s post with two heart emojis. [Us Weekly]
- Billy Ray Cyrus said his relationship with “soulmate” Firerose (age 34) is “happy, pure love.” He also mentioned that they met on the set of daughter Miley Cyrus’ Disney show Hannah Montana, when Firerose was auditioning for a different show. [People]