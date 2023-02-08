Takes a Creep to Know a Creep

The girls are fighting, and it would be delicious if it weren’t so ironic. President Donald Trump is very mad that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is gaining momentum in his not-yet-declared 2024 run, so now he’s implying that DeSantis “groomed” young women for sex.

Trump shared two Truth Social posts on Tuesday responding to a 2002 photo of DeSantis posting with young girls, one appearing to hold a beer. In one, the photo is captioned saying that DeSantis is “grooming” them. Trump replied, “That’s not Ron, is it? H e would never do such a thing!” In another, a user writes that “Ron DeSantis was having a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.” Trump responded, “N o way?”

This photo is not surfacing for the first time—the New York Times reported in November 2022 that during his time as a high school teacher at a private boarding school in Georgia, “several students recalled that Mr. DeSantis was a frequent presence at parties with the seniors who lived in town.” Most of the students who said he “socialized” with them didn’t want their names used because they feared backlash.

The Times continued:

Last year, Hill Reporter, a blog put out by a Democratic super PAC, published a photograph of Mr. DeSantis taken with several female students from Darlington in 2002, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a bottle of beer. Two former students, both women, remembered him attending at least two parties where alcohol was served, but they said that the parties took place after graduation and that they were not bothered by his presence at the time, although they question it now. “It was his first job out of Yale, he was cute. We didn’t really think too much about it,” one of the former students said.

It’s deeply ironic for Donald Trump of all people—a man who was friends with sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell—to hit DeSantis for this photo when Trump has been accused not only of sexual assault, but also being inappropriate around underage girls. Trump owned the Miss Teen USA pageant and reportedly wandered into the dressing room and ogled contestants as they changed.

Trump also pulled this shit with adult contestants in the regular Miss USA pageant. Here’s what Trump said to Howard Stern about it in 2005:

“I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed. No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it…. ‘Is everyone OK’? You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody OK?’ And you see these incredible looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that.”

The headline on the above story? “Donald Trump to Howard Stern: It’s okay to call my daughter a ‘piece of ass.’”

So yeah, it takes a creep to know a creep.