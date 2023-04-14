Donald Trump Blames Trans People, Weed for Mass Shootings in Address to NRA Conference

Amid a mass shooting epidemic of unimaginable proportions that’s leaving children dead in their classrooms, the National Rifle Association held its annual conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, Friday night, and a number of Republican presidential hopefuls showed up. Former Vice President Mike Pence, notably, was loudly booed by the crowd, while Donald Trump was given a hero’s welcome.



In his speech, Trump rolled through all the usual greatest hits, blaming everything but guns for mass shootings. I don’t want to quote his bullshit, so I’ll paraphrase. He said:

So why does this speech matter? I don’t want to have to write about anything Donald Trump says, ever. I think often about what Anna Merlan wrote for us in 2015, before he was even president:



We in the media find ourselves in a disquieting position. We have to write about Donald Trump, who is a deeply stupid person: a crude, nasty, bloviating man always willing to shout himself hoarse about terrorist Muslims, rapist Mexicans, probably-menstruating Fox hosts....It’s obvious that he hasn’t given a single thing he says more than five seconds of thought, that his brain is an arid wasteland punctuated by moats of nacho cheese. And yet: he’s still a frontrunner in the GOP race, long after he shouldn’t be, and he continues, insistently, to make news.

I truly can’t believe all this remains true a full eight years later, and yet: Trump once again is the top contender in the Republican presidential primary, despite facing dozens of new felony charges. And as American voters become increasingly angry about the lack of gun restrictions in this country, the fact that Trump and Pence both showed up to this conference amid the latest high-profile spate of mass shootings is revealing: It shows that the GOP remains confident as ever that it can win elections by openly jerking off to AR-15s, even with a candidate like Trump who’s probably never held a gun in his life.

And Trump veering off the typical NRA talking points to target trans people, specifically—I haven’t combed through past years of NRA conference speeches, but I’m pretty sure none of them have ever blamed shootings on hormone therapy—underscores the extent to which the party has settled on gender politics as its galvanizing social issue for the 2024 cycle.

Folks, it’s going to be miserable.