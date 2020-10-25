Dominic West and Lily James Could Get Fined for Their PDA Sesh

Photo : Matthias Nareyek ( Getty Images )

Dominic West and Lily James could get fined—fined!!—by the local government in Rome for their now much-discussed PDA sesh last month. No, there’s no penalty for cozying up to your co-star on the streets of Rome when you’re married (at least not one that can be administered by elected officials.) But there is if you do it on a scooter.



According to the Sun, West and James may have violated Italy’s social-distancing requirements when they hopped on the e-scooter together, an offense that could cost them 200 euros.

“You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance,” Stefano Marin, a local lawmaker, told the outlet. “Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all.”

Who knew so much trouble could come from cheating on your wife in public!

Ice Cube is under fire for working with the Trump administration to develop the “Platinum Plan,” an initiative that would invest $500 million into the country’s Black communities.

In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the rapper said he resents the backlash, insisting that he’s not “playing politics” by allying himself with Trump: “I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality,” he said.

The Biden campaign had also expressed interest in working with Ice Cube, according to Billboard, but they reportedly pushed the meeting to post-Election Day. Ice Cube ended up having a sit-down with senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner instead.

“My daddy taught me a long time ago no matter who’s the president, you gotta get up and go to work in the morning,” he continued.

It’s not for me to say whether Ice Cube was right or wrong in working with the Trump administration to advance his cause. But I will say he shouldn’t surprised that people got mad about it! Just ask Kim.



Page Six is reporting that Brad Pitt ’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is “back with” her husband, with whom she has an open marriage, and that it’s “easy come, easy go” for Brad. But that’s how an open marriage works?? Sometimes you’re with your spouse and sometimes you’re with your hot movie star boyfriend! [ Page Six

’s girlfriend is “back with” her husband, with whom she has an open marriage, and that it’s “easy come, easy go” for Brad. But that’s how an open marriage works?? Sometimes you’re with your spouse and sometimes you’re with your hot movie star boyfriend! [ Jennifer Aniston asks that you please not vote for Kanye West. [ TMZ