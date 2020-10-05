Dolly Parton's Birthday Wish to Shoot a Playboy Cover Might Just Come True

Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

National treasure Dolly Parton is in talks to pose for the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday, a birthday gift she manifested for herself after dropping hints about it almost an entire year in advance.



Advertisement

In March, less than two months after she turned 74, Parton told 60 Minutes Australia that she would like to reprise her 1978 cover, which she shot when she was 32.

“ I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she said in the 60 Minutes interview . “ I thought it’d be such a hoot if they go for it, I don’t know if they will... if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Advertisement

Well, over the weekend Parton shared with the Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show that there’s “some truth” to the rumor that her birthday wish might come true. “If I can do it in good taste and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside,” she told the hosts on Saturday. “ So, yeah, it’s possible. Yep, we’ve talked about it.”

She said she could even be up for posing in the signature Playboy bunny ears, bowtie, and leotard she wore for the original shoot: “[ My] boobs are still the same,” she joked.

Give Dolly whatever she wants!!

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to launch an OnlyFans account . Woods made the announcement in an exclusive interview with Complex, and later on Instagram, where she posted a sizzle reel of sorts promoting the new page.

Advertisement

Woods told Complex that she’s aware of the criticisms that sex workers on the site have leveraged against the celebrities who have joined over the last few months. “ I ... know that it can be concerning because whenever celebrities or public figures join a platform, the people that are already on it are scared that it’s going to be tainted or that it’s going to change their livelihood,” she said. “ For the people that are on there that are making a living on it and killing it on there, I’m not coming on there to take away from anything that they’ve already built.”

Advertisement

Woods said she was primarily drawn to the platform because she felt she could be a “little different” on it than she is on her other social media platforms . She also made it a point to emphasize that she’s not just posting “random selfies” —she’s collaborating with celebrity photographer Steven Gomillion to shoot “edgy, iconic photos.”

Woods may be genuinely supportive of sex workers on OnlyFans, but it’s hard to see how she wouldn’t be changing the environment of the site by flooding it with professional photographs and joining the growing ranks of celebrities charging users for exclusive content . Most people on the platform, I’d venture, don’t get to promote their page with press interviews either!

Advertisement

The same man who destroyed Trump ’s Hollywood star in 2016 allegedly took a pickaxe to it again last week. [ TMZ

who destroyed ’s Hollywood star in 2016 allegedly took a pickaxe to it again last week. [ Brooklyn Beckham got a tattoo of fiancée Nicola Peltz’s EYES on the back of his neck??? [ Page Six