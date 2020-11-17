Dolly Parton Donated Money for the Good Coronavirus Vaccine Before the Government Did

Image : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

Well, well, well, WELL: here’s some nice news about a celebrity that has never done anything to make me scream in agony, irritation, or a special combination of the two: Dolly Parton’s taking all that money she’s got and trying to help get us a fucking vaccine for this shit!

Advertisement

On Monday, big pharma queen Moderna announced that their coronavirus vaccine was proven to be 94.5 percent effective in clinical trials—phenomenal news for everyone, even your Aunt Irma to whom you no longer speak because she has refused to engage in any of the articles you’ve sent her about wearing a mask, and has said rude things about you on Facebook as a result. There is a light at the end of this godforsaken shit sandwich of a tunnel. Whisper that to yourself in the mirror when you need a pick-me-up, try it, it’s nice.

Advertisement

Anyway, in April, Parton announced on Instagram that she had donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help with their efforts in finding a vaccine. The preliminary reports on the trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, list the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) as one of the groups that supported the Moderna trial. Dolly Parton, bless her heart, has helped out more pro actively with this shit than our current President, which is very #Resistance of me to say, but also at this moment in time, it’s true.

A lot of people on Twitter and elsewhere are out here saying that Dolly Parton is saving the world from coronavirus, and while I don’t necessarily know if that is true, I’ll allow it because it’s NICE t o feel feelings that aren’t anger or deep sadness. Have it! Dolly Parton gave money to vaccine research! And now (maybe, soon, like, in the next financial quarter or two), there will be a vaccine. Hurrah. [Yahoo! News]

Pardon me, who is this person?

Advertisement

Is it Jack Skellington? Is it Jack Skellington’s wife? Is it a woman who sort of looks like Jack Skellington, but is actually made of flesh and not just bones? It’s hardly news to remark upon the changing of the guards that happens regularly at this woman’s face, but I was taken by the sharpness of the chinny chin chin and the BeauTuber nails, so much so that I ignored what this was actually about (what is it about) and just focused on the above. Have a nice Tuesday. [Twitter]

Britney Spears deserves Maui , and you know what, she’s getting one. [ People

, and you know what, she’s getting one. [ This entire situation with these two people stresses me the fuck out. [ Us Weekly