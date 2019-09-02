Image: via Getty

Doctors are optimistic that comedian Kevin Hart will make a full recovery following Sunday morning’s car crash in Malibu, California that left him with “major back injuries.”

The Blast reports that Hart, who is still being treated at a Los Angeles hospital, may need back surgery. Still, his injury is “[n]ot a spinal cord injury” and he is “able to walk and move his extremities,” a source told the website.

Hart sustained his injuries at around 1 a.m. on Sunday while riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with driver Jared Black and fellow passenger Rebecca Broxterman. Black allegedly lost control of the car while turning onto Mulholland Highway and rolled it into a ditch. Both Hart and Black were taken to local hospitals. Broxterman suffered only minor injuries. [The Blast]

Simone Biles is holding up just fine following news of her brother’s arrest for murder. On Sunday, the legendary gymnast posted an Instagram with a couple friends she was spending Labor Day Weekend with, along with the caption, “Girls day to drink happy thoughts.”

Hell yeah.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested at Fort Stewart, Georgia last Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and perjury; the murder charges stem from a triple homicide he was allegedly involved in while at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland. [People]