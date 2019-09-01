Image: via Getty

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car crash on Sunday morning. He reportedly suffered “serious back injuries,” and is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles.

NBC News reports that Hart was in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with two other people in Malibu, California at around 1 a.m. on Sunday when it rolled into a ditch. Driver Jared Black was apparently turning onto Mulholland Highway, then “immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment,” according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that both Black and Hart were hospitalized with “major back injuries.” The car’s third passenger, identified as Rachel Broxterman, sustained only minor pain and was not taken to a hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, NBC News reports.

According to TMZ, Hart bought himself the car in July for his 40th birthday.

The extent of Hart’s injuries and his recovery are unknown. Jezebel will update if and when more information becomes available.