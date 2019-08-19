Image: Backgrid

It has been *counts on fingers* almost four years since the tabloids started covering Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is still her boyfriend and also her lover, which is also the title of her next album (Lover). But when I hear the name “Joe Alwyn,” no specific face comes to mind. Can you remember what he looks like?

If you mention, “He was in The Favourite,” this doesn’t help much, even if, like me, you watched The Favourite for the first time on HBO recently. Who was he in The Favourite? I thought. I didn’t ask this out loud. I just thought it, and Googled “Joe Alwyn.”

Which one of these people is Joe Alwyn?

A)

Image: Getty

Advertisement

B)

Image: Getty

Advertisement

C)

Image: Getty

Advertisement

D)

Image: Getty

Advertisement

E)

Image: Getty

Advertisement

The answer is: A.

Image: Backgrid

Advertisement

Screenshot: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Now pass this information forward.