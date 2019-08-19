Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
It has been *counts on fingers* almost four years since the tabloids started covering Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is still her boyfriend and also her lover, which is also the title of her next album (Lover). But when I hear the name “Joe Alwyn,” no specific face comes to mind. Can you remember what he looks like?

If you mention, “He was in The Favourite,” this doesn’t help much, even if, like me, you watched The Favourite for the first time on HBO recently. Who was he in The Favourite? I thought. I didn’t ask this out loud. I just thought it, and Googled “Joe Alwyn.”

Which one of these people is Joe Alwyn?

A)

Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
B)

Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
C)

Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
D)

Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
E)

Illustration for article titled Do You Know What Joe Alwyn Looks Like?
The answer is: A.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at a BAFTA party in London
Joe Alwyn in The Favourite
Now pass this information forward.